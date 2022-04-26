Richmond releases Gun Violence Prevention and Intervention Report

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Mayor Levar Stoney announced that the city had published its Gun Violence Prevention and Intervention report.

During his announcement on Tuesday, Stoney called for stronger gun regulations and for residents to lock up their guns.

Stoney also said the city needs to address the root causes of crime that contribute to violence in the community.

The mayor said gun violence has impacted cities across the country and will not be solved overnight.

“It will take time, sustained resources, and dedicated partners to curb violence,” the mayor said. “But I want you to know that your city is committed to this effort. We will not stop – and we ask that you join us.”

To read the report, click here.

