Richmond author encourages others to keep a positive mindset

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - In today’s climate with the pandemic, the war in Eastern Europe, and violence in our own city, it’s important to keep a positive mindset.

Studies show that when you begin your day in a positive mood, it increases your chances of remaining happy as the day progresses.

But how do you do that? Richmond author Michell Clark suggests starting your day with daily affirmations.

“If you change your mindset, you change your outlet - you give yourself more fuel to be able to do more things,” said Clark.

Each morning, Clark starts his day by sharing an affirmation to all of his social media platforms; it’s then seen by hundreds of thousands of people across the globe.

“I give others a positive start and give myself a positive start,” said Clark.

But this positive mindset hasn’t always been easy for Clark.

“I got expelled from school in 2012, about a month when I was supposed to graduate, and when I got back home, there was nobody who was crazy about Michell. There was nobody who was saying, ‘this is going to be OK,’” said Clark. “I had to be the person to pull myself back in a positive space after the most disappointing period in my life.”

From that point on, Clark has been sharing his new outlook on life.

“People would joke and be like, ‘did you hack into my journal? Did you download my iCloud? And I’m like, no, I’m just trying to talk vulnerable about the things I’m going through, and I’m glad that I’m able to speak about the things you’re going though as well,’” said Clark.

Clark is also an advocate for therapy.

“Therapy has saved me from some very self-destructive periods in my life, and it’s giving me the tools to be a better father, husband, better person, and better entrepreneur,” said Clark.

Despite whatever may be negatively impacting your life, Clarks says it is important to maintain hope and keep going.

“I can’t control what’s happening in the world, but to an extent, I can control what I can do. I can push myself into a more positive headspace, and I know when I’m in a positive headspace, I’m able to do more positive things and show up as myself,” said Clark.

Clark’s affirmation book is titled ‘Keeping it 100,′ and it was written to help you preserve, laugh, and excel despite whatever storms life might throw your way.

