Richmond apartment complex residents demand improved living conditions

A protest was held at the complex in south Richmond asking the property owner to make a plan to bring all 1,300 units up to code standards.(NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 9:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Dozens of maintenance requests are being dropped off at the leasing office of Southwood Apartments as residents say things need to change.

A protest was held at the complex in south Richmond asking the property owner to make a plan to bring all 1,300 units up to code standards.

The organization New Majority Virginia says the community is mainly working-class Latino immigrants, whose requests for better living conditions are being ignored.

“It has been pretty shocking to come into places where there are rats, broken electronics, mold, humidity, people are afraid for the kids---afraid the bed bugs or rats will bite them when they’re asleep. People fight this mainly for their kids because obviously you don’t want to live in an unsafe place,” community organizer Sophia Vega said.

Vega says a lot of families have learned to deal with the conditions, but community organizers say they deserve better.

New Majority Virginia said there have been some repairs and renovations over the last few months but many apartments are still untouched.

