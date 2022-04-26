Police search for missing Jackson State University last seen in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police are searching for a missing Jackson State University who was last seen in Richmond.

RPD is working with Jackson State University Police Department in Mississippi to find 21-year-old Kamilah N. Fipps.

She was reported missing on April 19.

Fipps is believed to be heading to New York City but was last seen in Richmond. Richmond detectives received information filed by Fipps’ mother on April 23.

Police said Fipps has a medical condition that may impair her judgment.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lieutenant Marshsall at (804) 646-6764 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

