Police: Man killed in Henrico hit-and-run

Police say they are currently looking for a metallic-white sedan with heavy passenger side...
Police say they are currently looking for a metallic-white sedan with heavy passenger side damage. The vehicle should be missing an inner wheel well and passenger side mirror cover.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A man has died following a hit-and-run crash in Henrico.

Officers were called to a hit-and-run crash in the area of Monument Avenue and Horsepen Road.

Once on scene, they found a man had been struck by a vehicle. The man was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Police say they are currently looking for a metallic-white sedan with heavy passenger side damage. The vehicle should be missing an inner wheel well and passenger side mirror cover.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

