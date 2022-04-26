Police: Man killed in Henrico hit-and-run

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A man has died following a hit-and-run crash in Henrico.

At 9:21 Henrico Police responded to a hit and run crash in the area of Monument Ave. & Horsepen Rd. A pedestrian was struck and has died after being transported to an area hospital. Anyone with info, call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000. — Henrico Police (@HenricoPolice) April 26, 2022

Officers were called to a hit-and-run crash in the area of Monument Avenue and Horsepen Road.

Once on scene, they found a man had been struck by a vehicle. The man was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Police say they are currently looking for a metallic-white sedan with heavy passenger side damage. The vehicle should be missing an inner wheel well and passenger side mirror cover.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

