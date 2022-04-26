Healthcare Pros
Police make arrest in Shell gas station robbery

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.(Chesterfield Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police have arrested a man in connection to a robbery at a Shell gas station on Tuesday.

Officers were called to the robbery shortly before 9 a.m. on April 26 along Hull Street Road.

Police said the suspect went inside and showed a knife while demanding money.

After getting an undisclosed amount of cash, the suspect took off on foot.

Officers said they found Marquis E. Brown, 31, running from the scene, and after a brief chase, officers were able to take him into custody.

Brown was charged with robbery in connection to the April 26 incident, along with additional counts of robbery for incidents that happened at the same location on April 19 and 23.

He is being held in jail without bond.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

