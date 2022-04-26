Healthcare Pros
Police identify man killed in Henrico hit-and-run

Police identify man killed in Henrico hit-and-run
Police say they are currently looking for a metallic-white sedan with heavy passenger side damage. The vehicle should be missing an inner wheel well and passenger side mirror cover.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A man died following a hit-and-run crash in Henrico on Tuesday morning.

Officers were called to a hit-and-run crash in the area of Monument Avenue and Horsepen Road.

Once on scene, they found a man had been struck by a vehicle. The man was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

The victim was identified as Thomas Sotos, 61, of Henrico.

Police say they are currently looking for a pearl white 2015 Toyota Prius with heavy passenger side damage. The vehicle should be missing an inner wheel well and passenger side mirror cover.

Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Bolinger at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

