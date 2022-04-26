Pharrell’s ‘Something in the Water’ festival moves to DC, returns in June

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Pharrell Williams’ Something in the Water festival is making a comeback in June.

🚨BREAKING: It’s official. The “Something In The Water Festival” is leaving Virginia Beach and moving to DC.



Passes go on sale Saturday, April 30th.



Festival runs June 17th - 19th @NBC12 pic.twitter.com/ItrAKUFEM3 — Anthony Antoine (@AnthonyNBC12) April 26, 2022

Pharrell made the announcement with DC’s mayor on Tuesday.

“SOMETHING IN THE WATER is a Black solution (LOVE) for a systemic issue, and this year we are taking our celebration to a higher platform - the nation’s Capital during Juneteenth Weekend. We want to show the world that there is SOMETHING IN THE WATER across the whole DMV and I want to continue to bring awareness to the greatness within these communities and invite large corporations to show up for the people. DC has always been a deep inspiration to me as a person and a musician. It is the land where Go- Go Music was birthed which has provided so much for our people. Our sponsors continue to go the extra mile to show that SOMETHING IN THE WATER is so much more than a festival. The goodwill we generate is a defining trait of who we are. We will always have the hottest artists, but to pair that energy with these brands showing up for the community is what makes this festival a vehicle for change,” said Pharrell in a release.

The popular music festival first took place in Virginia Beach back in 2019 but has not been held since due to the pandemic.

The festival will now take place on the National Mall from June 17-19 to commemorate Juneteenth.

Three-day passes go on sale this Saturday at 10 a.m., but previous festival attendees and Virginia residents can get their tickets the day before starting at 10 a.m.

There will also be a shuttle bus to take concertgoers from Virginia Beach to DC.

The musical lineup includes 6LACK, Adekunle Gold, Ashanti & Ja Rule,Ashe, Baby Tate, Baird, BIA, Blxst, Calvin Harris, Chloe x Halle, Dave Matthews Band, Davido, Denzel Curry, DJ Domo, Dominic Fike, Dreamer Isioma, Duckwrth, EARTHGANG, Emotional Oranges, ericdoa, Gracie Abrams, Hope Tala, Jean Dawson, Jeremy Zucker, JID, Jon Batiste, Lakeyah, Lil Baby, Lil Uzi Vert, Lucky Daye, María Isabel, Mariah the Scientist, Moneybagg Yo, Montell Fish, Ogi, Omar Apollo, Ozuna, Paris Texas, Pharrell & Phriends, Pusha T, Q, Quinn XCII, Rae Sremmurd, Raveena, Rei Ami, Roddy Ricch, ROLE MODEL, Run The Jewels, Saba, Sabrina Claudio, Skepta, Skiifall, Skillibeng, slowthai, Snoh Aalegra, Syd, Teyana Taylor, Thundercat, T.I., Tierra Whack, Tobe Nwigwe, Tokischa, Tyler, The Creator, Usher, YVNGXCHRIS with more artists to be announced.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.