Petersburg leaders to announce plan to fight gun violence

Both the city's police chief and mayor will be in attendance
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 8:31 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - After a violent and deadly weekend in Petersburg - city leaders are set to share new details about the ways they’re working to cut down gun violence in the city.

Both Petersburg’s Police Chief and the city’s mayor will come together during a press conference Tuesday morning at 11:00 a.m. to share their new strategies to try to stop this from happening in the first place.

Community members hold peace walk after weekend of violence in Petersburg

This announcement comes after a deadly and violent weekend for the city - that ultimately left two people dead and numerous hurt including four juveniles.

Petersburg police identify man found shot to death in vehicle

Petersburg is also making ground when it comes to applying for grants that prevent gun violence, and it was awarded a $300,000 grant from the Attorney General’s Office earlier this year and is now completing the final steps to get that funding.

