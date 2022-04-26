Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Ohio makes case to US Supreme Court on transporting death row inmate with bullet in his brain

In Twyford v. Shoop, lawyers suggest bullet fragments could impact Raymond Twyford’s competency and want the inmate tested in a hospital.
By David Ade
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The State of Ohio is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to overrule lower courts that said a death row inmate needs to be taken to a hospital for brain scans.

Raymond Twyford’s lawyers said Twyford attempted suicide he was 13, and it left him with bullet fragments in his brain. They want to know whether the fragments impact Twyford’s competency, something they said was never investigated during the original trial.

Twyford was convicted of murder in 1993, and lower courts have ruled that Ohio needs to transport him to a hospital for the neurological testing.

During Tuesday’s oral arguments to the U.S. Supreme Court, Ohio Solicitor General Benjamin Flowers said that the lower court rulings step on state’s rights and puts the public in danger.

Flowers argued, “The injury we’re suffering is the sovereign interference with our safe operation of our prisons. That we cannot remedy on appeal, plus the threat to public safety. Once we transport him, we have sustained all of those harms. There’s no unringing that bell after the fact.”

Raymond Tyword’s attorneys said that Twyford has been transported between the prison he’s being housed at, and the prison-style medical facility where the brain scan would be done, 16 times without incident. They also said the jury that convicted Twyford may not have had all the evidence.

Justice Clarence Thomas was the first to question Twyford attorney David O’Neil.

Justice Thomas asked, “Do you know whether you’re going to use whatever it is you find from the scan in a Habeas proceeding?”

O’Neil said, “The jury never heard any evidence about the effect of a point blank gunshot wound on Mr. Twyford’s cognition and therefore his culpability. They didn’t hear anything about that because counsel never bothered to investigate it.”

George Washington law professor Paul Schiff Berman said the Supreme Court’s conservative makeup may be the biggest factor in an eventual ruling. He said, “This may be yet another case that makes it harder and harder and harder for inmates to be able to challenge what they deem to be an unconstitutional conviction.”

The court is expected to rule on the case later this summer.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginians who own a fuel-efficient vehicle may be able to save money on their highway use fee...
DMV’s new Mileage Choice Program set to begin July 1
One person is dead after a shooting on South Crater Road
Petersburg police identify man found shot to death in vehicle
Investigators say they believe the fire was most likely accidental.
Chesterfield home ‘total loss’ following early morning fire
James Madison University is mourning the loss of one of their own, softball player and...
JMU mourns the loss of softball’s Lauren Bernett
Police are urging drivers to please use caution
Drivers have non-life-threatening injuries after two-vehicle crash on Hull Street Road

Latest News

It’s a full day for the Virginia General Assembly on Wednesday as lawmakers review 150 pieces...
State lawmakers ready for return to Richmond for final work on bills
Parts of Virginia’s Capitol Square complex have been turned into a construction site as the...
Part of the Virginia Capitol is closing for construction work
Bijan Ghaisar, of McLean, was shot and killed after leading officers on a stop-and-go chase on...
Virginia AG ends effort to prosecute Park Police officers
Clean energy supporters gather at the steps of the Virginia State Capitol to support...
‘Political will,’ funding needed to combat increased flooding issues, experts say
Richmond voters could become the first in the state to pick their local elected officials by...
Richmond considering ranked-choice voting for city council races