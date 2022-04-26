News to Know for April 26: Chesterfield house fire; Police pursuit ends in crash overnight; Fox students are moving

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - We have multiple breaking news stories in Richmond, Henrico, and Chesterfield, and we are on your side to break down all of them.

Let’s Start in Chesterfield

Smoke could be seen pouring through the roof of a home on Sterling Woods Lane. (WWBT)

A home in Chesterfield is a “total loss” following on Sterling Woods Lane on Tuesday morning.

Shortly after 3:00 a.m. a neighbor saw the fire and called 911.

When crews arrived on the scene, they found the back of the house on fire - specifically the exterior.

Crews say the two occupants and two dogs made it out safely.

Due to a partial roof collapse, fire crews had to move out of the home and fight the blaze completely from the outside.

Investigators say they believe the fire was most likely accidental.

RPD Pursuit Ends in Crash

A driver is still on the run after a police chase ended in a crash in Richmond (WWBT)

Officers are searching for a driver who took off after a police chase ended in a crash.

Police have not said why the chase started at this point. It ended when the vehicle flipped near the intersection of Jennie Scher Road and Accomac Street.

At least two other people were inside the vehicle. One was taken to the hospital, while the other was arrested for prior warrants.

The search continues for the person who was behind the wheel.

Anyone who may have information about what happened is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Driver Charged with DUI After Crashing Into Henrico Police Cruiser

A driver is now charged with driving under the influence after a crash involving a Henrico police cruiser Monday night.

The crash happened just after 8:30 p.m. in Short Pump. Henrico Police say the driver was getting off I-64 when they crashed into the officer, who was on Broad Street.

The officer had minor injuries and has been treated and released from the hospital. The other driver was not hurt.

Fox Students Are Moving To Clark Springs

The RPS school board voted unanimously to move Fox Elementary Students to Clark Springs Elementary. Still, it amended the motion to give Fox teachers more time to move into the renovated elementary school.

Based on feedback from Fox teachers, staff, and families, the administration recommended that Fox Elementary students should be moved to Clark Springs as early as Wednesday, May 4, but that time has been extended so that Fox students will have the entire week of May 2, with instruction expected to resume Monday, May 9.

Kids have been heading to First Baptist Church for the past couple of months since the massive fire engulfed the old building.

Superintendent Jason Kamras gave an update last night saying nearly $890,000 has been budgeted for ongoing repairs, cleaning, and upgrades to Clark Springs.

Much of that work has been completed or is in progress including roof work and making sure the school was safe from mold.

New flooring will also be installed in the gym, over the summer.

Asbestos was found in the building, but RPS officials say contractors confirmed it would be fine, as long as it was left alone.

In a survey, a majority of both families and teachers at Fox Elementary said they were in favor of moving to Clark Springs as soon as possible.

Watch For Possible Showers & Storms

After a pleasant morning, Showers and storms likely return this afternoon.

Peak storm chance in RVA is 3-5 p.m. Highs in the low 80s.

Final Thought

“The power of imagination makes us infinite.”— John Muir

