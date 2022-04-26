Hopewell welcomes new fire chief

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - The City of Hopewell has welcomed a new fire chief.

Benjamin Ruppert has been serving as the interim chief since November, but the city says the role is his permanently.

“Chief Ruppert is an outstanding choice as fire chief for the City of Hopewell,” said Hopewell City Manager March Altman. “Chief Ruppert not only possesses the education, real-world experience, and leadership skills, but he also has a true passion for our Hopewell Community.”

Hopewell says Chief Ruppert brings 23 years of emergency management experience and a passion for protecting the community.

