Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Driver charged with DUI after crash with Henrico police cruiser

The officer had minor injuries, and the other driver was not hurt.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 10:42 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A driver is now charged with driving under the influence after a crash involving a Henrico police cruiser Monday night.

The crash happened just after 8:30 p.m. in Short Pump. Henrico Police say the driver was getting off I-64 when they crashed into the officer, who was on Broad Street.

The officer had minor injuries and has been treated and released from the hospital. The other driver was not hurt.

Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

One person is dead after a shooting on South Crater Road
Petersburg police identify man found shot to death in vehicle
Police are urging drivers to please use caution
Drivers have non-life-threatening injuries after two-vehicle crash on Hull Street Road
Virginians who own a fuel-efficient vehicle may be able to save money on their highway use fee...
DMV’s new Mileage Choice Program set to begin July 1
George Huguely being escorted into court during his trial.
Civil trial to begin in 2010 death of UVA lacrosse player
Two separate motorcycle crashes occurred southbound on I-288 at the Chester Road exit on...
State police investigate two separate motorcycle crashes on Route 288

Latest News

Wednesday, school board members, along with Mayor Levar Stoney, toured the recently completed...
RPS board votes against rezoning River City Middle School
Richmond school board votes to hold community meeting for George Wythe High School
City council votes to transfer $7.3 million to begin construction process for new George Wythe HS
The board will have to vote on whether students end the year there or stay at the church and...
School board votes to move Fox students to Clark Springs by May 9
RPS board votes against rezoning River City Middle School
RPS board votes against rezoning River City Middle School