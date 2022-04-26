Healthcare Pros
Hanover County Sheriff’s Office to host prescription drug take-back this Saturday

The event will happen this Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 7:45 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - In partnership with Ashland Police and Hanover County Public Works, the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office will host a Prescription Drug Take-Back Day this Saturday.

The Mechanicsville Solid Waste Center located on 7427 Verdi Lane, and the Ashland Police Department will serve as collection sites.

At these locations, citizens can safely surrender their expired, unwanted, or unused pharmaceuticals and medications.

Acceptable items:

  • Prescription medications and over-the-counter solid dosage medications (e.g., tablets, capsules, pills, etc.)
  • Liquid products, such as prescription cough syrups (please keep sealed in original container)

Items that won’t be accepted:

  • Intra-venous solutions, injectables, and needles
  • Illicit substances such as cocaine or methamphetamine

The Sheriff’s Office says no identification is required.

The event will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

