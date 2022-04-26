Hanover County Sheriff’s Office to host prescription drug take-back this Saturday

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - In partnership with Ashland Police and Hanover County Public Works, the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office will host a Prescription Drug Take-Back Day this Saturday.

The Mechanicsville Solid Waste Center located on 7427 Verdi Lane, and the Ashland Police Department will serve as collection sites.

At these locations, citizens can safely surrender their expired, unwanted, or unused pharmaceuticals and medications.

Acceptable items:

Prescription medications and over-the-counter solid dosage medications (e.g., tablets, capsules, pills, etc.)

Liquid products, such as prescription cough syrups (please keep sealed in original container)

Items that won’t be accepted:

Intra-venous solutions, injectables, and needles

Illicit substances such as cocaine or methamphetamine

The Sheriff’s Office says no identification is required.

The event will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.