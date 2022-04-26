Governor Youngkin announces $6.5 million in funding to create digital floor plans for schools

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - All Virginia school districts will now have to create digital floor plans for their buildings to help increase safety.

Governor Glenn Youngkin just signed off on House Bill 741 which includes $6.5 million in funding for the initiative.

Each district will have to create paper floor plans for its schools. Those will then be used to create digital maps for officials and first responders to use in case of emergencies.

“This legislation and the Digital Mapping Program for Virginia K–12 Schools will help ensure the safety of all students, staff, and visitors who enter our schools,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “It will likewise promote the safety of the brave men and women who keep our children safe.”

Up to $3,500 will be available for each school.

The law will go into effect on July 1.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.