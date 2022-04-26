Healthcare Pros
Governor Youngkin announces $6.5 million in funding to create digital floor plans for schools

Up to $3,500 will be available for each school.
By Joi Bass
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 7:20 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - All Virginia school districts will now have to create digital floor plans for their buildings to help increase safety.

Governor Glenn Youngkin just signed off on House Bill 741 which includes $6.5 million in funding for the initiative.

Each district will have to create paper floor plans for its schools. Those will then be used to create digital maps for officials and first responders to use in case of emergencies.

“This legislation and the Digital Mapping Program for Virginia K–12 Schools will help ensure the safety of all students, staff, and visitors who enter our schools,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “It will likewise promote the safety of the brave men and women who keep our children safe.”

Up to $3,500 will be available for each school.

The law will go into effect on July 1.

