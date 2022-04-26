Fox Elementary students to move to Clark Springs May 9

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Another move is in the works for Fox Elementary students and staff. The RPS Board voted Monday night to have the students finish out the year at Clark Springs Elementary, starting May 9.

Fox students will now be off all next week so teachers can move into their new classrooms.

Kids have been heading to First Baptist Church for the past couple of months since the massive fire engulfed the old building.

Superintendent Jason Kamras gave an update last night saying nearly $890,000 has been budgeted for ongoing repairs, cleaning, and upgrades to Clark Springs.

Much of that work has been completed or is in progress including roof work and making sure the school was safe from mold.

New flooring will also be installed in the gym, over the summer.

Asbestos was found in the building, but RPS officials say contractors confirmed it would be fine, as long as it was left alone.

In a survey, a majority of both families and teachers at Fox Elementary said they were in favor of moving to Clark Springs as soon as possible.

Teachers will now begin relocating their classrooms in the upcoming days, aiming to add welcoming touches for the kids and reminders of Fox Elementary.

Clark Springs will be home to Fox students all next school year as well - until renovations to the old Fox building are complete.

