Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Former Rocky Mount officer asks for acquittal in Capitol riot conviction

Prosecutors say while at the Capitol, Thomas Robertson carried a "large wooden stick."
Prosecutors say while at the Capitol, Thomas Robertson carried a "large wooden stick."(WDBJ7)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON D.C., Va. (WDBJ) - A former Rocky Mount Police officer convicted in connection with in the Capitol riot case has asked for an acquittal.

In a new document (see below) filed this week in Washington, DC court, Thomas Robertson’s attorney motioned the court for acquittal of three of the six charges of which a jury found him guilty earlier this month. The defense bases the motion on what it says was insufficient evidence.

Robertson and his attorney also believe the government failed to prove the wooden stick he carried to the Capitol was a deadly and dangerous weapon.

The defense has requested a hearing on the motion.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginians who own a fuel-efficient vehicle may be able to save money on their highway use fee...
DMV’s new Mileage Choice Program set to begin July 1
One person is dead after a shooting on South Crater Road
Petersburg police identify man found shot to death in vehicle
Police are urging drivers to please use caution
Drivers have non-life-threatening injuries after two-vehicle crash on Hull Street Road
Anyone with a problem with a coyote can call the Wildlife Conflict Helpline at855-571-9003.
‘They’re adapting to our concrete world’: Coyote sightings on the rise in Richmond
Investigators say they believe the fire was most likely accidental.
Chesterfield home ‘total loss’ following early morning fire

Latest News

Both the city's police chief and mayor will be in attendance
Petersburg leaders announce plan to fight gun violence
Police say they are currently looking for a metallic-white sedan with heavy passenger side...
Police: Man killed in Henrico hit-and-run
James Madison University is mourning the loss of one of their own, softball player and...
JMU mourns the loss of softball’s Lauren Bernett
A state panel urged Bristol, Virginia to close its local landfill. Odors and complaints of...
State panel urges Bristol to close its local landfill after years of odor complaints