Driver on the run after police chase ends in crash in Richmond

One passenger in the vehicle was taken to the hospital while another person was arrested
A driver is still on the run after a police chase ended in a crash in Richmond
A driver is still on the run after a police chase ended in a crash in Richmond(WWBT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 3:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A driver is still on the run after a police chase ended in a crash in Richmond around 3 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Police have not said why the chase started at this point. It ended when the vehicle flipped near the intersection of Jennie Scher Road and Accomac Street.

At least two other people were inside the vehicle. One was taken to the hospital, while the other was arrested for prior warrants.

The search continues for the person who was behind the wheel. Anyone who may have information about what happened is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

