Driver charged with DUI after crash with Henrico police cruiser

The officer had minor injuries, and the other driver was not hurt.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 10:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A driver is now charged with driving under the influence after a crash involving a Henrico police cruiser Monday night.

The crash happened just after 8:30 p.m. in Short Pump. Henrico Police say the driver was getting off I-64 when they crashed into the officer, who was on Broad Street.

The officer had minor injuries and has been treated and released from the hospital. The other driver was not hurt.

Check back for updates.

