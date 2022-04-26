Denny Hamlin apologizes for tweet about Kyle Larson
(WWBT) - Chesterfield native Denny Hamlin is apologizing for a tweet about fellow NASCAR driver Kyle Larson.
The tweet referenced Larson’s actions at the end of Sunday’s NASCAR Cup race at Talladega Superspeedway.
He moved up multiple lanes coming to the finish, causing several drivers to crash.
Post-race, Hamlin tweeted a clip from “Family Guy,” referencing a female Asian driver with Larson’s name superimposed over the driver.
Larson’s mother is Asian American.
Hamlin has since removed the tweet and apologized saying, “It was a poor choice of memes and I saw how it was offensive. It came across totally wrong. I apologize.”
NASCAR has ordered Hamlin to complete sensitivity training.
