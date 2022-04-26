Crews battling house fire in Chesterfield

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Multiple fire crews are battling a house fire on Sterling Woods Lane in Chesterfield.

Crews first arrived around 3 a.m. Tuesday. Within an hour, most of the roof had been burned through.

Right now, it’s not clear if anyone was inside the home or if there are any injuries.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates as it continues to develop.

