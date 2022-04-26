Crews battling house fire in Chesterfield
It’s not clear at this point if anyone was hurt
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 3:53 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Multiple fire crews are battling a house fire on Sterling Woods Lane in Chesterfield.
Crews first arrived around 3 a.m. Tuesday. Within an hour, most of the roof had been burned through.
Right now, it’s not clear if anyone was inside the home or if there are any injuries.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates as it continues to develop.
Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.