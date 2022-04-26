Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Construction flagger honored for bringing smiles to drivers’ faces

A flagger at a construction site in Henrico County made quite the impression on the drivers...
A flagger at a construction site in Henrico County made quite the impression on the drivers riding past him.(NBC12)
By Anthony Antoine
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO Co., Va. (WWBT) - A flagger at a construction site in Henrico County made quite the impression on the drivers riding past him.

Howard Brothers Construction spent months doing repair work on Pump Road, and it’s where Calvin Williams made a name for himself long after the work was done - one smile and one wave at a time.

Every day, people on the Nextdoor app shared their love and appreciation for Calvin Williams.

“I go to and from work this way intentionally every day, just so I can see him,” Lori Cavender said.

Vikki Heath and several others reached out via email and over the phone to NBC12, and we couldn’t shy away from the responses, especially when he’s having this kind of impact.

“I was having a bad day one day, and I drove by there, and he just lifted me up - just by a simple wave and a smile. He just lifted me right up. I felt better the rest of the day,” Heath said.

A flagger at a construction site in Henrico County made quite the impression on the drivers...
A flagger at a construction site in Henrico County made quite the impression on the drivers riding past him.(NBC12)

The work on Pump Road has wrapped up, and Calvin is at a new site in York County.

“A lot of people say they’re going to miss me, but they don’t have an idea how much I’m going to miss them,” Calvin said.

Vikki and hundred of people who drove past him every day wanted him to know that his kindness was appreciated. That’s why they nominated him for the NBC12 Acts of Kindness.

“I think the world needs more people like Calvin,” Heath said.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Virginians who own a fuel-efficient vehicle may be able to save money on their highway use fee...
DMV’s new Mileage Choice Program set to begin July 1
One person is dead after a shooting on South Crater Road
Petersburg police identify man found shot to death in vehicle
Investigators say they believe the fire was most likely accidental.
Chesterfield home ‘total loss’ following early morning fire
James Madison University is mourning the loss of one of their own, softball player and...
JMU mourns the loss of softball’s Lauren Bernett
Police are urging drivers to please use caution
Drivers have non-life-threatening injuries after two-vehicle crash on Hull Street Road

Latest News

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
Police make arrest in Shell gas station robbery
HAMILTON
Broadway in Richmond announces 2022-23 season lineup
Benjamin Ruppert
Hopewell welcomes new fire chief
Police say they are currently looking for a metallic-white sedan with heavy passenger side...
Police identify man killed in Henrico hit-and-run