Construction flagger honored for bringing smiles to drivers’ faces

HENRICO Co., Va. (WWBT) - A flagger at a construction site in Henrico County made quite the impression on the drivers riding past him.

Howard Brothers Construction spent months doing repair work on Pump Road, and it’s where Calvin Williams made a name for himself long after the work was done - one smile and one wave at a time.

Every day, people on the Nextdoor app shared their love and appreciation for Calvin Williams.

“I go to and from work this way intentionally every day, just so I can see him,” Lori Cavender said.

Vikki Heath and several others reached out via email and over the phone to NBC12, and we couldn’t shy away from the responses, especially when he’s having this kind of impact.

“I was having a bad day one day, and I drove by there, and he just lifted me up - just by a simple wave and a smile. He just lifted me right up. I felt better the rest of the day,” Heath said.

The work on Pump Road has wrapped up, and Calvin is at a new site in York County.

“A lot of people say they’re going to miss me, but they don’t have an idea how much I’m going to miss them,” Calvin said.

Vikki and hundred of people who drove past him every day wanted him to know that his kindness was appreciated. That’s why they nominated him for the NBC12 Acts of Kindness.

“I think the world needs more people like Calvin,” Heath said.

