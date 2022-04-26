Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Chesterfield home ‘total loss’ following early morning fire

Investigators say they believe the fire was most likely accidental.
Investigators say they believe the fire was most likely accidental.(WWBT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 3:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A home in Chesterfield is a “total loss” following on Sterling Woods Lane on Tuesday morning.

Shortly after 3:00 a.m. a neighbor saw the fire and called 911.

When crews arrived on the scene, they found the back of the house on fire - specifically the exterior.

Crews say the two occupants and two dogs made it out safely.

Due to a partial roof collapse, fire crews had to move out of the home and fight the blaze completely from the outside.

Investigators say they believe the fire was most likely accidental.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

One person is dead after a shooting on South Crater Road
Petersburg police identify man found shot to death in vehicle
Virginians who own a fuel-efficient vehicle may be able to save money on their highway use fee...
DMV’s new Mileage Choice Program set to begin July 1
Police are urging drivers to please use caution
Drivers have non-life-threatening injuries after two-vehicle crash on Hull Street Road
Penicillin is the frontline treatment for syphilis patients.
Virginia’s rising syphilis cases are another bellwether of a strained public health system
Anyone with a problem with a coyote can call the Wildlife Conflict Helpline at855-571-9003.
‘They’re adapting to our concrete world’: Coyote sightings on the rise in Richmond

Latest News

The board will have to vote on whether students end the year there or stay at the church and...
School board votes to move Fox students to Clark Springs by May 9
Fox students will finish the rest of the school year at Clark Springs starting May 9
Fox Elementary students to move to Clark Springs May 9
An investigation is underway after yet another police cruiser was involved in a crash in Henrico.
Driver charged with DUI after crash with Henrico police cruiser
A driver is still on the run after a police chase ended in a crash in Richmond
Driver on the run after police chase ends in crash in Richmond