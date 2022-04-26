Chesterfield home ‘total loss’ following early morning fire

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A home in Chesterfield is a “total loss” following on Sterling Woods Lane on Tuesday morning.

Shortly after 3:00 a.m. a neighbor saw the fire and called 911.

When crews arrived on the scene, they found the back of the house on fire - specifically the exterior.

Crews say the two occupants and two dogs made it out safely.

Due to a partial roof collapse, fire crews had to move out of the home and fight the blaze completely from the outside.

Investigators say they believe the fire was most likely accidental.

