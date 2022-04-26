Healthcare Pros
Broadway in Richmond announces 2022-23 season lineup

HAMILTON
HAMILTON(Joan Marcus)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Broadway in Richmond has announced its schedule of shows for the 2022-23 season and calls it the biggest season yet.

“Hamilton” will return in April 2023 for two weeks, and “Dear Evan Hansen” will make its Richmond debut in October 2022.

Subscriptions are now on sale, and current subscribers can renew online. New subscribers can get their season tickets online.

Check out the schedule below:

  • DEAR EVAN HANSEN: October 18 - 23, 2022  with 8 performances
  • PRETTY WOMANTHE MUSICAL: November 22 - 27, 2022 with 8 performances
  • HAIRSPRAY: January 24 - 29, 2023 with 8 performances
  • HAMILTON: April 11 - 23, 2023 with 16 performances
  • HADESTOWN:  May 31 – June 4, 2023 with 8 performances
  • AIN’T TOO PROUD: July 11 - 16, 2023 with 8 performances
  • WICKED: August 31 – September 11, 2022 with 16 performances
  • THE BOOK OF MORMON: February 10 - 11, 2023 with 3 performances
  • LES MISÉRABLES: March 22 - 26, 2023 with 8 performances

For more information, click here.

