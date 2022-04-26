Broadway in Richmond announces 2022-23 season lineup

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Broadway in Richmond has announced its schedule of shows for the 2022-23 season and calls it the biggest season yet.

“Hamilton” will return in April 2023 for two weeks, and “Dear Evan Hansen” will make its Richmond debut in October 2022.

Subscriptions are now on sale, and current subscribers can renew online. New subscribers can get their season tickets online.

Check out the schedule below:

DEAR EVAN HANSEN : October 18 - 23, 2022 with 8 performances

PRETTY WOMAN : THE MUSICAL : November 22 - 27, 2022 with 8 performances

HAIRSPRAY : January 24 - 29, 2023 with 8 performances

HAMILTON : April 11 - 23, 2023 with 16 performances

HADESTOWN : May 31 – June 4, 2023 with 8 performances

AIN’T TOO PROUD : July 11 - 16, 2023 with 8 performances

WICKED : August 31 – September 11, 2022 with 16 performances

THE BOOK OF MORMON : February 10 - 11, 2023 with 3 performances

LES MISÉRABLES: March 22 - 26, 2023 with 8 performances

