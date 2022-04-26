Healthcare Pros
AG Miyares honors victims of crime

Virginia’s Attorney General is working to raise awareness about the victims of violent crimes.
Virginia's Attorney General is working to raise awareness about the victims of violent crimes.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia’s Attorney General is working to raise awareness about the victims of violent crimes.

This week is National Crime Victims’ Rights Week. The theme is rights, access and equity for all victims.

Attorney General Jason Miyares spoke in Richmond on Tuesday to touch on the importance of the criminal justice system and making sure victims are given a voice.

During Tuesday’s ceremony, Miyares and other state leaders honored the unsung heroes for their work on the front lines combatting violence, such as officers, nurses and employees in domestic violence shelters.

