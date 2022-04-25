Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Virginia’s rising syphilis cases are another bellwether of a strained public health system

Penicillin is the frontline treatment for syphilis patients.
Penicillin is the frontline treatment for syphilis patients.(Parker Michels-Boyce, Virginia Mercury)
By Kate Masters
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 8:53 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

For more than two years, COVID-19 has largely monopolized the time and resources of local health departments across Virginia. But as the virus moves into an uneasy plateau, health officials are turning their attention to another infectious disease with alarming rates of growth.

Since at least 2016, cases of syphilis — a sexually transmitted disease once thought to be on the verge of eradication — have been rising across Virginia. Cases increased by 158 percent between  2007 and 2017, according to data from the Virginia Department of Health, and rates jumped again the following year. In 2020, the most recently available data, there were 1,288 new diagnoses of early-stage syphilis, an increase of 228 cases compared to just four years earlier.

Even more concerning has been a persistent rise in congenital infections among infants who contract the disease from their mothers. A decade ago, in 2011, Virginia had zero cases. In 2020, there were 15, including five syphilitic stillbirths. Preliminary data from 2021 indicates another rise, pushing the state to 17 cases, according to Oana Vasiliu, the director of STD Prevention and Surveillance for VDH.

Up to 40 percent of infants born to women with untreated syphilis are stillborn or die from the infection shortly afterward. Babies that survive can have serious health complications, including jaundice, severe anemia and blindness. The rapid spread of the disease over the course of a few years has worried public health workers across the state, from on-the-ground specialists to the department’s top leadership. Dr. Colin Greene, Virginia’s newly appointed state health commissioner, identified syphilis as one of the agency’s biggest post-pandemic priorities.

“It’s hard to believe we’re seeing a resurgence to the point where we’re seeing congenital cases again,” he said at a meeting earlier this month. “They’re something I was taught in med school that I’d probably never see because they used to be so rare.”

While the numbers may seem small, experts say they can obscure the seriousness of rising infections. In a fact sheet for health care providers, VDH described every case of congenital syphilis as “a sentinel event representing a public health failure.” Dr. Patrick Jackson, an infectious disease physician at UVA’s Ryan White HIV Clinic, said it’s because the disease is so easy to test and treat.

READ MORE ON VIRGINIAMERCURY.COM >

.
.(Virginia Mercury)

The Virginia Mercury is a new, nonpartisan, nonprofit news organization covering Virginia government and policy

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead after a shooting on South Crater Road
Petersburg Police searching for suspect in deadly overnight shooting
Two separate motorcycle crashes occurred southbound on I-288 at the Chester Road exit on...
State police investigate two separate motorcycle crashes on Route 288
Mervin Mayo playing the piano
Richmond officer signs gospel record deal after viral video
George Huguely being escorted into court during his trial.
Civil trial to begin in 2010 death of UVA lacrosse player
Petersburg police said six people were shot at multiple locations around the city on Friday...
6 shot, one dead during violent night in Petersburg

Latest News

GRTC is looking to restore service to pre-pandemic levels as they work to hire more bus drivers.
GRTC slowly restoring service to pre-pandemic levels, adjustments begin May 1
The board will have to vote on whether students end the year there or stay at the church and...
School board vote expected on where Fox students will finish school year
Virginia lawmakers are set to look at ways to provide relief at the pump when they return to...
Lawmakers back in town for veto session, budget battle
The cheapest station in Richmond is $3.71 per gallon Monday
Richmond gas prices slowly rise, according to Gas Buddy