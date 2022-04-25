Healthcare Pros
‘They’re adapting to our concrete world’: Coyote sightings on the rise in Richmond

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - More four-legged animals may be out and about in your neighborhood enjoying the warm weather, but they are not all pets!

Richmond’s Department of Emergency Communications reported an increase in the number of calls about coyotes wandering around in the daylight.

According to the state Dept. of Wildlife Resources (DWR), coyotes are all throughout Virginia in rural, suburban and urban areas. Although they are primarily nocturnal, coyotes oftentimes are seen in daylight during the spring and summer months to search for food to feed pups.

Richmond Animal Care and Control (RACC) said in 2-3 days, they got up to 10 calls about coyotes seen in dense neighborhoods.

“It was the same area, so I think it was just the same animal, just multiple people saw it and they called it in,” said RACC Director Christie Chipps Peters.

Chipps Peters said the canines tend to roam near the river, a very diverse environment for all kinds of wildlife. However, there are neighborhoods all along the river, especially on Richmond’s southside. Chipps Peters said that is where sightings have happened.

“We are growing in their area; they were here first,” she added. “I think we just have to be really respectful and understanding that they’re adapting to our concrete world.”

While many may be concerned about their presence, it is not uncommon to see coyotes out and about right now.

“Spring is when their babies are being born, so we see them more; they’re out hunting, or they’re moving around, and they’re moving their babies,” Chipps Peters said.

The DWR said that contrary to popular belief, seeing a coyote during the day does not mean it has rabies. Coyotes actually are very secretive and do their best to avoid humans.

Regardless, if you see a coyote, never approach it, especially with young pups. If you have pets of your own, Chipps Peters said make sure you’re outside with them and aware of your surroundings.

“If it does scare you or they’re in your yard, we tell people to get an air horn,” Chipps Peters said. “They’re terribly afraid of loud noises, so that will help them move from the area. They like to settle in places that are quieter and less people, but we have more people, so they have to conform a little bit to our society.”

In March 2021, an adult female coyote was seen in bustling Carytown. Wildlife groups responded to help bring the scared pup to safety.

“We just tell people, leave them alone, don’t feed them, stay far away,” Chipps Peters said. “They’re more scared of you than you are of them.”

The DWR added the best way to prevent coyotes from becoming a problem is to avoid giving them a reason to come near your home, like closing off any openings under or near your building to prevent them from being used as den sites.

Learn more on how to cohabitate with a coyote here.

Anyone facing issues with a coyote can call the Wildlife Conflict Helpline at 855-571-9003.

