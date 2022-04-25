School board vote expected on where Fox students will finish school year

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The RPS school board has a big decision to make. It’s expected to vote today about where Fox Elementary students will learn for the rest of the school year.

The Fox building went up in flames back in February.

Students learned from home for a few weeks before transitioning to classrooms inside First Baptist Church on Monument Avenue.

Now, the once empty Clark Springs building is nearly ready for students.

The board will have to vote on whether students end the year there or stay at the church and start next year at Clark Springs.

In a recent survey, 69 percent of Fox teachers said they would prefer to finish off the year at Clark Springs.

