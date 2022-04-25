RPS expects major step forward Monday night in construction process for new George Wythe HS

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Public Schools is expecting a big step forward Monday, in the building of a new George Wythe High School on the city’s southside. The Richmond City Council is set to vote on whether to transfer $7.3 million to RPS at its meeting tonight, so the design process can further get underway.

Last month, the City Council rejected transferring that money, largely over the latest conflict of how big the school should be. Mayor Levar Stoney pushed for a larger capacity.

However, some school board members feared it would be a waste of money to build such a large facility, citing doubts about overpopulation projection data. Ultimately, a compromise was reached at a 1,800-seat school.

RPS has seen road block after roadblock for over a year now, in the journey to build a new George Wythe High School. The ongoing debate between the School Board and the mayor’s administration has slowed up progress, and angered many in the community, as the aging school sorely needs to be rebuilt.

The Richmond School Board voted last year to take control away from Mayor Stoney and his administration. Although, Stoney and the City Council still carry weight in the construction process, as demonstrated tonight with City Council needing to officially approve the $7.3 million for RPS.

Meantime, several more community meetings over the design of the new school have been added to the calendar through next month, according to Richmond School Board agenda documents. One significant issue the community can weigh in on is whether the new George Wythe High should be an ARTS or a STEM school.

Upcoming Community Meeting & Walk Schedule

4/27/2022, 4:30-5:30pm In-Person Community Meeting at George Wythe High School

4/28/2022, 3:30-5:00pm Community Walk: Residences at Brookside

4/29/2022, 3:30-5:00pm Community Walk: James River Villas

5/4/2022, 6:00-7:00pm In-Person Community Meeting at Southside Community Center, *Session in Spanish

5/5/2022, 3:30-5:00pm Community Walk: Southwood Apartments

5/6/2022, 3:30-5:00pm Community Walk: Belt Atlantic Apartments

5/9/2022, 4:30-5:30pm In-Person Community Meeting at George Wythe High School 5/17/2022, 6:00-7:00pm Virtual Community Meeting: Amazon Robotics Tour

