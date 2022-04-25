Healthcare Pros
Road closures, detours in place for Ashland Train Day

Train arrives in Ashland.
Train arrives in Ashland.(Virginia Amtrak/Facebook)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ASHLAND, Va. (WWBT) - Multiple road closures and detours will be in place for Ashland Train Day on April 30.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., but traffic restrictions will be in place ahead of time.

The following roads will be closed starting at 7 a.m.

  • Route 54 (England Street/Thompson Street) from Maple Street to Duncan Street.
  • The 100 block of North Railroad Avenue (both sides).
  • The 100 block of Hanover Avenue.
  • The 100, 200 and 300 blocks South Center Street/Railroad Avenue (both sides of tracks, from Route 54 to Myrtle Street),
  • Robinson Street between South Railroad Avenue and Maple Street,
  • Lee Street between South Railroad Avenue and the south side rear driveway of the library closest to Virginia Street.

Ashland police said the following detours will be in place for Route 54 traffic:

  • Eastbound traffic on Route 54 will be detoured north onto North James Street, east on Henry Clay Road to College Avenue, south on Henry Street to Route 54.
  • Westbound Route 54 traffic will be detoured north onto Henry Street, west on College Avenue to Henry Clay Road, then south on North James Street to Route 54.
  • Truck traffic will be prohibited on Route 54 from Medical Drive to Route 1. Detour signs will be in place to direct truck traffic to an alternate route.

There will also be temporary parking restrictions in the following areas from midnight to 5 p.m. on April 30.

  • Henry Clay Road between North Railroad Avenue and North James Street.
  • Both sides of Railroad Avenue from Henry Clay Road to Myrtle Street.
  • South Center Street from Myrtle Street to Cox Lane.
  • Hanover Avenue from Thompson Street to South James Street.
  • Maple Street from England Street to Myrtle Street.
  • Robinson Street from Virginia Street to Maple Street.
  • Thompson Street from Duncan Street to the railroad tracks.

All roadways are expected to reopen at 6 p.m.

