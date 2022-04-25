Richmond opens first skate park on southside

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond opened its first skate park on the southside.

Dozens of people, including Mayor Levar Stoney, were on hand for the ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday morning.

The new southside skate park is part of phase three of renovations for the Southside Community Center.

The city hopes to add an art installation by the end of the year.

This is the third skate park in Richmond.

