Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Richmond opens first skate park on southside

Dozens of people, including Mayor Levar Stoney, were on hand for the ribbon-cutting ceremony...
Dozens of people, including Mayor Levar Stoney, were on hand for the ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday morning.(NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond opened its first skate park on the southside.

Dozens of people, including Mayor Levar Stoney, were on hand for the ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday morning.

The new southside skate park is part of phase three of renovations for the Southside Community Center.

The city hopes to add an art installation by the end of the year.

This is the third skate park in Richmond.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

One person is dead after a shooting on South Crater Road
Petersburg Police searching for suspect in deadly overnight shooting
Two separate motorcycle crashes occurred southbound on I-288 at the Chester Road exit on...
State police investigate two separate motorcycle crashes on Route 288
George Huguely being escorted into court during his trial.
Civil trial to begin in 2010 death of UVA lacrosse player
Mervin Mayo playing the piano
Richmond officer signs gospel record deal after viral video
Petersburg police said six people were shot at multiple locations around the city on Friday...
6 shot, one dead during violent night in Petersburg

Latest News

2022 "Beyond Bags!" Auction
2022 'Beyond Bags!' Auction
Richmond Unity Fest kicks off Sunday April 24 from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the National Bernie...
The National to host event for Starbucks unions featuring Bernie Sanders
The Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10K celebrated its 23rd year full in person with over 17,000...
Ukrop's Monument Avenue 10K recap
Brody Smith, 24, from Syracuse, N.Y., finished first place in 30 minutes flat.
Monument Ave. 10K celebrates fully in-person race with over 17k participants