Petersburg Police searching for suspect in deadly overnight shooting
One person was found dead after a shooting on South Crater Road
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 1:24 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg Police are working to figure out who pulled the trigger in a deadly overnight shooting.
They say a man was found dead around 12:30 a.m. in the 2700 block of South Crater Road.
At this point, police do not have any details about a potential suspect. They’re asking anyone who may have information to call Crime Solvers at (804) 861-1212.
