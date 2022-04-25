Healthcare Pros
Petersburg police identify man found shot to death in vehicle

One person is dead after a shooting on South Crater Road
One person is dead after a shooting on South Crater Road(WWBT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 1:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg Police are investigating a deadly shooting at the Marathon gas station along South Crater Road.

Officers were called just before 12:30 a.m. on Monday for a person shot in a vehicle.

Police found Jaquan Donte Reid, 32, of Chesterfield, dead inside a vehicle.

Officers investigating found a crime scene at the intersection of Mars and Jefferson streets.

Anyone who may have information to call Crime Solvers at (804) 861-1212.

