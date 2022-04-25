Petersburg police identify man found shot to death in vehicle
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg Police are investigating a deadly shooting at the Marathon gas station along South Crater Road.
Officers were called just before 12:30 a.m. on Monday for a person shot in a vehicle.
Police found Jaquan Donte Reid, 32, of Chesterfield, dead inside a vehicle.
Officers investigating found a crime scene at the intersection of Mars and Jefferson streets.
Anyone who may have information to call Crime Solvers at (804) 861-1212.
