Petersburg police identify man found shot to death in vehicle

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg Police are investigating a deadly shooting at the Marathon gas station along South Crater Road.

Officers were called just before 12:30 a.m. on Monday for a person shot in a vehicle.

Police found Jaquan Donte Reid, 32, of Chesterfield, dead inside a vehicle.

Officers investigating found a crime scene at the intersection of Mars and Jefferson streets.

Anyone who may have information to call Crime Solvers at (804) 861-1212.

