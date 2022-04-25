Healthcare Pros
Part of the Virginia Capitol is closing for construction work

Parts of Virginia’s Capitol Square complex have been turned into a construction site as the state continues work on a tunnel connecting the Capitol to the new General Assembly Building.(Graham Moomaw - Virginia Mercury)
By GRAHAM MOOMAW | Virginia Mercury
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The visitors center at the Virginia Capitol will be closed for most of the year as the state builds an underground tunnel and continues waterproofing work at the historic building.

The closure will take effect May 2, according to state officials, and is expected to last through “at least” December.

The tunnel will eventually connect the underground visitors center, which opened in 2007, to the new General Assembly Building being constructed on the northwestern corner of Capitol Square. The new building is expected to open later this year, according to the state’s Department of General Services, but the tunnel won’t be finished until 2023.

The Thomas Jefferson-designed Capitol building will remain open to the public, but the closure will affect the Capitol complex’s café, gift shop, exhibit area, press room and two meeting rooms.

.(Virginia Mercury)

The Virginia Mercury is a new, nonpartisan, nonprofit news organization covering Virginia government and policy

