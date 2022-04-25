News to Know for April 25: Man killed in Petersburg shooting; Jury selection set to begin in George Huguely civil trial; Pole Green Road public hearing

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - In Petersburg, police are working to track down the suspects in at least four shootings from this weekend - with the most recent happening just hours ago. We have the latest details along with our other top headlines.

Violent Weekend in Petersburg

One person is dead after a shooting on South Crater Road (WWBT)

Just after midnight, officers were called to South Crater Road - not far from the intersection of Oak Hill Road where they found a man shot and killed.

Right now, there’s no word about a potential suspect.

This happened the same weekend when half a dozen people were shot across the city in just a matter of hours.

Friday night, Petersburg officers responded to three shootings in different areas. Those shootings claimed the life of one person and sent five people to the hospital, including at least four juveniles.

So far, there have not been arrests in any of these shootings.

If you have any information that could help, you’re asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.

Jury Selection Begins for Huguely’s Civil Trial

In just a few hours, jury selection is set to begin in the civil trial of George Huguely in Charlottesville.

It comes nearly 10 years after he was convicted of killing UVA Lacrosse player Yeardley Love.

Yeardley Love

Love’s mother filed the civil suit. She wants more than $30 million in damages.

Many of the same witnesses who testified during the criminal trial are expected to testify again.

Back in 2012, Huguely was sentenced to 23 years in prison.

Keep Cool, Stay Safe!

If you love summer weather, this weekend was the one for you! We saw many people looking to cool off by spending time on the James River.

“It’s as hot as a microwave,” Brent Power said as he was cooling off at the waterfront near Brown’s Island on Sunday.

While many are feeling uncomfortable in the heat, for boaters and kayakers it’s just another perfect day.

“Yeah, pretty much water’s high, higher than normal for this time of year,” Andy Blake, who was heading out on the James for a second time this weekend, said.

With the water level at 5.8 feet on Sunday, Richmond Fire says it’s something everyone should be looking at before heading out.

“By the end of the day if the river comes up, you could get stranded on a rock or you can’t get back to where you went,” Capt. Michael Oprandi, with Richmond Fire, said.

Oprandi has been working with the department’s water rescue team for years and says it’s a preparation many don’t make along with not wearing a life jacket.

“The thing for the public to be aware of is five feet and above we recommend and require that if you’re in the river you’re wearing a PFD,” Oprandi said.

Richmond Fire says some more preparations to take ahead of this warm weather are staying hydrated, wearing sunscreen and bringing a cell phone with you if you’re headed out on the water.

Hanover County Public Hearing About Pole Green Road

Hanover County leaders are looking to widen Pole Green Road, but they want to hear from you first.

The county is holding a public hearing today to discuss widening the road from Bell Creek Road to Rural Point Road.

That’s about a mile and a half away from Pole Green Elementary School - which is where today’s meeting will be held.

It starts at 6:00 p.m.

Sunny & Hot

Today will be another hot day, but it will be significantly cooler in areas North and East of Richmond.

It will be mostly sunny with lows in the low 60s, and highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Final Thought

“Keep your face always toward the sunshine, and shadows will fall behind you.”— Walt Whitman

