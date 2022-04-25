Monday Forecast: Sunny and hot but much cooler North and East

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Another hot day but it’ll be significantly cooler in areas North and East of Richmond. Showers likely tomorrow afternoon with storms possible.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the mid to upper 80s. 70s from Louisa to Fredericksburg toward the bay.

Tuesday: Turning mostly cloudy with afternoon showers and thunderstorms likely. Around 1/4″ rain likely. Small hail or gusty winds possible in any storm. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 80%)

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Lows around 50, highs in the mid 60s.

FIRST ALERT: Cold air moves in again that could bring lows in the 30s Thursday and Friday morning. Frost possible in rural areas.

Thursday: Mostly sunny after a chilly start. Lows in upper 30s, highs in the mid 60s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 40s, high around 70

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the low 70s.

Sunday: Partly sunny. Isolated showers possible in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.