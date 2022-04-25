Lawmakers back in town for veto session, budget battle

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia lawmakers are set to look at ways to provide relief at the pump when they return to Richmond on Wednesday.

They’ll be back at the capitol for their “veto session.” The big headline isn’t necessarily what bills legislators will veto - instead, it will be if they can agree on a budget.

The special session earlier this month accomplished little.

The hope is that negotiators behind the scenes would have a compromise ready by this week.

Republicans want more tax relief, including a proposal to suspend the gas tax for three months. While Democrats want some tax relief, along with investments in what they call “core services” like healthcare.

The state budget is needed as soon as possible - because local governments and schools need the numbers to complete their own budgets.

