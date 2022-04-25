Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Lawmakers back in town for veto session, budget battle

Virginia lawmakers are set to look at ways to provide relief at the pump when they return to...
Virginia lawmakers are set to look at ways to provide relief at the pump when they return to Richmond on Wednesday.(wdbj7)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 6:52 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia lawmakers are set to look at ways to provide relief at the pump when they return to Richmond on Wednesday.

They’ll be back at the capitol for their “veto session.” The big headline isn’t necessarily what bills legislators will veto - instead, it will be if they can agree on a budget.

The special session earlier this month accomplished little.

The hope is that negotiators behind the scenes would have a compromise ready by this week.

Republicans want more tax relief, including a proposal to suspend the gas tax for three months. While Democrats want some tax relief, along with investments in what they call “core services” like healthcare.

The state budget is needed as soon as possible - because local governments and schools need the numbers to complete their own budgets.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Two separate motorcycle crashes occurred southbound on I-288 at the Chester Road exit on...
State police investigate two separate motorcycle crashes on Route 288
Mervin Mayo playing the piano
Richmond officer signs gospel record deal after viral video
Petersburg police said six people were shot at multiple locations around the city on Friday...
6 shot, one dead during violent night in Petersburg
George Huguely being escorted into court during his trial.
Civil trial to begin in 2010 death of UVA lacrosse player
Police believe the man has robbed the same gas station twice in one week, brandishing a knife...
Police: Man robs same gas station twice in one week

Latest News

The cheapest station in Richmond is $3.71 per gallon Monday
Richmond gas prices slowly rise, according to Gas Buddy
Richmond school board votes to hold community meeting for George Wythe High School
RPS expects major step forward Monday night in construction process for new George Wythe HS
Just after midnight, officers were called to South Crater Road - not far from the intersection...
News to Know for April 25: Man killed in Petersburg shooting; Jury selection set to begin in George Huguely civil trial; Pole Green Road public hearing
One person is dead after a shooting on South Crater Road
Petersburg Police searching for suspect in deadly overnight shooting