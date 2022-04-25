Healthcare Pros
GRTC slowly restoring service to pre-pandemic levels, adjustments begin May 1

GRTC is looking to restore service to pre-pandemic levels as they work to hire more bus drivers.
GRTC is looking to restore service to pre-pandemic levels as they work to hire more bus drivers.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 8:04 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A heads up for GRTC riders - GRTC is adjusting its schedules starting May 1.

GRTC is looking to restore service to pre-pandemic levels as they work to hire more bus drivers.

Several routes will have buses running every 30 or 45 minutes, instead of hourly. There will also be some adjustments to the Pulse schedule, with buses coming every 10 minutes during the weekday morning and afternoon peak hours.

GRTC is still free to ride and masks are optional on board.

Starting May 2, GRTC will implement dual-door boarding on all buses.

