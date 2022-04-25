Drivers have non-life-threatening injuries after two-vehicle crash on Hull Street Road

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Heads up for drivers in Chesterfield, police are responding to a two-vehicle crash that happened Monday morning.

Officer are currently working a 2 vehicle crash @ Hull westbound at Broadstone Rd. Both drivers have been transported with non life threatening injuries Please use caution @CCPDVa @8NEWS @CBS6 @NBC12 @LtDonStory @LtKParanto pic.twitter.com/Rnq5U5UVoE — SGT Rollins (@SGTKRollins) April 25, 2022

According to police, the crash happened on Hull Street Road westbound at Broadstone Road.

Both drivers have been transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

