Drivers have non-life-threatening injuries after two-vehicle crash on Hull Street Road
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 10:12 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Heads up for drivers in Chesterfield, police are responding to a two-vehicle crash that happened Monday morning.
According to police, the crash happened on Hull Street Road westbound at Broadstone Road.
Both drivers have been transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
