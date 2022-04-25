Healthcare Pros
DMV’s new Mileage Choice Program set to begin July 1

Virginians who own a fuel-efficient vehicle may be able to save money on their highway use fee...
Virginians who own a fuel-efficient vehicle may be able to save money on their highway use fee by enrolling in the new Mileage Choice Program starting July 1.
By Joi Bass
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginians who own a fuel-efficient vehicle may be able to save money on their highway use fee by enrolling in the new Mileage Choice Program starting July 1.

According to the Virginia DMV, the program is a voluntary option for drivers of electric, hybrid or fuel-efficient vehicles who pay the Commonwealth’s highway use fee.

The fee is based on the number of miles the average Virginian drives in a year - which is 11,600 miles.

Customers who participate in the program would only pay for the actual number of miles they drive throughout the year instead of paying the fee up-front at registration.

The DMV said customers may enroll in the Mileage Choice Program when it is time to renew their vehicle registration and must sign up prior to renewing.

“The Mileage Choice Program not only gives customers options; it also serves as an innovative solution to help ensure road users are treated equitably,” said Acting DMV Commissioner Linda Ford. “By enrolling in the program, Virginians who drive less will pay less, and payment of their highway use fee will be spread throughout the year rather than paid in one lump sum annually.”

In 2020, the Virginia General Assembly set into motion the highway use fee to ensure drivers of fuel-efficient and electric vehicles contribute their fair share towards covering wear and tear on the Commonwealth’s highway system. The Mileage Choice Program was also created in this legislation as a mileage-based alternative that will never cost customers more than the annual highway use fee.

Customers who currently pay a highway use fee for one or more registered vehicles qualify to participate in the program.

For more information, click here.

