Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

COVID-19 data reported less often

Parents of unvaccinated children say they are upset about recent mask changes. (Source: CNN, GOULDER FAMILY, PAM EASON, KABC, KCAL, KCBS, VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY)
By CNN
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 9:53 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - States are scaling back on reporting COVID-19 data, and experts said they are worried that less frequent reporting could stall efforts to delay outbreaks.

One year ago, all 50 states were reporting new cases daily, but that has trailed off.

Half of states report once a week, and Florida is down to every two weeks.

At a federal level, the White House COVID-19 team still publishes its “community profile report” with trends and indicators.

And just this month, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services extended the public health emergency declaration for another three months.

COVID-19 data throughout the pandemic has been utilized by governments at all levels.

Experts also shared that even as severe outcomes for COVID-19 improve, they remain much worse than a bad flu season.

Kids 5 to 11 may soon be eligible for a COVID-19 booster shot. (Source: CNN/WDTV)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead after a shooting on South Crater Road
Petersburg Police searching for suspect in deadly overnight shooting
Two separate motorcycle crashes occurred southbound on I-288 at the Chester Road exit on...
State police investigate two separate motorcycle crashes on Route 288
Mervin Mayo playing the piano
Richmond officer signs gospel record deal after viral video
George Huguely being escorted into court during his trial.
Civil trial to begin in 2010 death of UVA lacrosse player
Petersburg police said six people were shot at multiple locations around the city on Friday...
6 shot, one dead during violent night in Petersburg

Latest News

Drone video shows destruction in Horenka, Ukraine, on April 24, 2022, the day that marks two...
Russia hits rail, fuel facilities in attacks deep in Ukraine
Elon Musk is reportedly negotiating with Twitter's board in his bid to purchase the social...
Reports: Twitter in talks with Musk over bid to buy platform
Police are urging drivers to please use caution
Drivers have non-life-threatening injuries after two-vehicle crash on Hull Street Road
Virginia State Police is seeking the public's help in identifying two sets of skeletal remains...
Virginia State Police searching for answers in 33-year-old cold case