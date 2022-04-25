Community members holding peace walk after weekend of violence in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - A church in Petersburg is holding a peace walk on Saturday to try and bring hope back into the city after a violent weekend that left two people dead.

Over four days, seven people were shot in four different incidents in the city, four of which were children.

The latest deadly shooting killed 32-year-old Jaquan Donte Reid of Chesterfield, who was found by police early Monday morning inside a car dead at a Marathon gas station off South Crater Road.

The other three shootings all happened within minutes of each other Friday evening.

“It was horrific. As soon as we could get from one thing, you heard on the scanner there’s another one going on over here, and that’s the first time I’ve ever cried,” Belinda Baugh, with New Divine Worship Center, said.

Baugh says, oftentimes, with shootings in the city, she’s on the scene to provide help and prayers to the family, but that Friday was just chaotic.

It’s senseless violence that parents, like Tyjuan Crenshaw, say are feeling the aftermath of after a man was arrested just last for the death of Crenshaw’s 15-year-old son.

Petersburg police arrested 18-year-old Sha-Ron Parham on Tuesday in connection to the death of Tyjuan Crenshaw II on April 2.

“That young man’s family has to deal with what happens as a result of this court case as well,” Crenshaw said. “So, nobody wins. So, why, kids? Why do you keep on killing each other?”

Crenshaw spoke with NBC12 after he says he was coming out of one of Parham’s first court hearings. He says the past couple of weeks of violence is a sign the community needs to speak up to the police.

“You can flick the channel, and the next time it may be your son, and the next time you won’t be able to flick it,” Crenshaw said. “It’s going to stay right there, and you’re going to have to figure out a way to deal with it.”

When it comes to tackling this issue, the city says it’s looking to apply for more grant funding to help with gun prevention programs and hire a second police social worker to work with kids.

“We have been meeting with the city officials as well as the city manager to try and get some things resolved,” Raymond Bradley with New Divine Worship Center said.

This weekend also hits home for Bradley, as he is a victim of gun violence after his son was killed in October 2020.

He said his church is also looking to help reset the city and make sure a weekend like this past does not happen again.

On Saturday at 10 a.m., the church will be holding a peace walk on Shore Street.

Baugh says everyone in the city is encouraged to walk, listen, and speak out.

“I’m praying for the families that lost their loved ones, but family, your children are gone,” Baugh said. “Help somebody else save their child’s life.”

Petersburg Police and the city will be holding a press conference on Tuesday at 11 a.m. to speak on what’s being done to prevent gun violence.

