2 arrested in connection to man shot in leg in Henrico

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Police have arrested two people in connection to a shooting that left a man with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Officers were called to the shooting in the 200 Block of Engleside Circle on April 21.

At the scene, they found a man in a breezeway with a gunshot wound to the leg.

The man was then taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK.

Police charged Dwayne Hicks and Quantrell Chandler were charged with malicious shooting, shooting from a vehicle and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

