Virginia AG ends effort to prosecute Park Police officers

Bijan Ghaisar, of McLean, was shot and killed after leading officers on a stop-and-go chase on...
Bijan Ghaisar, of McLean, was shot and killed after leading officers on a stop-and-go chase on the George Washington Memorial Parkway in November 2017.(WHSV)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 3:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares has dropped an effort to prosecute two U.S. Park Police officers who fatally shot an unarmed motorist back in 2017.

His office filed a motion Friday with the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond withdrawing an appeal in the shooting of 25-year-old Bijan Ghaisar.

He was shot and killed after leading officers on a stop-and-go chase on the George Washington Memorial Parkway in November 2017.

A federal judge last year dismissed manslaughter charges against the officers, ruling that their actions were necessary and proper.

Miyares’ predecessor had appealed that ruling, but Miyares’ action on Friday ends that effort.

