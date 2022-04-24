Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Richmond Fire reminds community of water safety ahead of warm weather days

By John Hood
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 6:43 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As more people try to cool off during this week’s summer-like heat, the Richmond Fire Department says it’s prepared to take on more calls for people who underestimate the mighty James River.

“It’s as hot as a microwave,” Brent Power said as he was cooling off at the waterfront near Brown’s Island on Sunday.

And he wasn’t the only one trying to stay cool, Lauren Puchalski, was sweating Sunday afternoon not just from the heat but from tossing a tennis ball to her four-legged friend into the river.

“Because it’s so hot I have to take her to the river because she’s obsessed with the river,” Puchalski said. “But it’s also a little too hot for normal fetch so just exercising the pup.”

While many are feeling uncomfortable in the heat, for boaters and kayakers it’s just another perfect day.

“Yeah, pretty much water’s high, higher than normal for this time of year,” Andy Blake, who was heading out on the James for a second time this weekend, said.

With the water level at 5.8 feet on Sunday, Richmond Fire says it’s something everyone should be looking at before heading out.

“By the end of the day if the river comes up, you could get stranded on a rock or you can’t get back to where you went,” Capt. Michael Oprandi, with Richmond Fire, said.

Oprandi has been working with the department’s water rescue team for years and says it’s a preparation many don’t make along with not wearing a life jacket.

“The thing for the public to be aware of is five feet and above we recommend and require that if you’re in the river you’re wearing a PFD,” Oprandi said.

If you need to be rescued and you’re without a personal flotation device you could be given a ticket.

Another problem this time of year can bring brush fires near log jams.

Oprandi and his team responded to one just last week.

“Open-air fires are something that we discourage and that is not permitted out on the island,” Oprandi said. “So we just ask that folks restrain from having campfires because it can cause some issues.”

Richmond Fire says some more preparations to take ahead of this warm weather are staying hydrated, wearing sunscreen and bringing a cell phone with you if you’re headed out on the water.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Petersburg police said six people were shot at multiple locations around the city on Friday...
6 shot, one dead during violent night in Petersburg
Two separate motorcycle crashes occurred southbound on I-288 at the Chester Road exit on...
State police investigate two separate motorcycle crashes on I-288
Mervin Mayo playing the piano
Richmond officer signs gospel record deal after viral video
Samiyah Yellardy
Search warrant gives new details in shooting death of 17-year-old girl
The family of Tracy Epps now fears the worst as they continue to seek information about her...
‘We just want to recover her’: Family of missing Henrico woman fears worst has happened to loved one

Latest News

As more people try to cool off during this week’s summer-like heat, the Richmond Fire...
Richmond Fire reminds public of water safety on hot days
National Drug Take-Back Day is Saturday, April 30 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
National Drug Take-Back Day is next Saturday | Here’s where you can take your unused medications
Children's Museum of Richmond Logo
Children’s Museum of Richmond launches Amtrak train exhibit
FILE - Rioters loyal to President Donald Trump rally at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan....
Prosecutors seek jail for Virginia brothers in Jan. 6 riot