Prosecutors seek jail for Virginia brothers in Jan. 6 riot

FILE - Rioters loyal to President Donald Trump rally at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan....
FILE - Rioters loyal to President Donald Trump rally at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021. A Maryland man who waved a Confederate flag attached to a lacrosse stick during the siege at the U.S. Capitol has pleaded guilty to interfering with a police officer who was trying to disperse a crowd of rioters.(Jose Luis Magana | AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — Prosecutors are seeking short jail sentences for two brothers from Virginia Beach who pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges in connection with the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Paul and Eric Von Bernewitz are scheduled to be sentenced Tuesday in federal court in Washington.

They each pleaded guilty in January to demonstrating inside the Capitol. In court papers, prosecutors recommended a 45-day sentence for Paul and a 15-day sentence for Eric.

Both were briefly inside the Capitol, but prosecutors say Paul played a more direct role in confronting Capitol police. Paul’s lawyer is requesting a 3-day sentence, while Eric’s lawyer requested no jail time.

