National Drug Take-Back Day is next Saturday | Here’s where you can take your unused medications

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - National Drug Take-Back Day is Saturday, April 30. Law enforcement agencies are holding events for anyone who wants to safely dispose of their unwanted medications.

Residents throughout central Virginia and the rest of the nation will be able to safely discard expired, unwanted or unused medications, including:

Prescription medications and over-the-counter solid dosage medications like tablets, capsules, pills, etc.

Liquid products, such as prescription cough syrups sealed in their original containers

The following items will not be accepted:

Intravenous solutions, injectables, and needles

Illicit substances like marijuana or methamphetamines

Each of these locations will be accepting unused medications from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 30.

Here is a list of locations below:

Arthur Ashe Junior Athletic Center -3001 N Arthur Ashe Blvd, Richmond, VA 23220

McGuire Veterans Hospital- 1201 Broad Rock Blvd, Richmond, VA 23249

VCU Cabell Library - 901 Park Ave, Richmond, VA 23284

University of Richmond Police Department - 490 Westhampton Way, Richmond, VA 23173

Henrico Training Center-7721 E Parham Rd, Richmond, VA 23294 (use entrance on Shrader Road)

Virginia State Police Division 1 Office - 9300 Brook Rd, Glen Allen, VA 23060

Richmond Sheriff’s Office - 1701 Fairfield Way, Richmond, VA 23223

St. Paul’s Baptist Church- 700 E Belt Blvd, Richmond, VA 23224

Henrico Wegmans - 12200 Wegmans Blvd, Henrico, VA 23233

Mechanicsville Convenience Center - 7427 Verdi Ln, Mechanicsville, VA 23116

Defense Logistics Agency- 8000 Jefferson Davis Hwy, Richmond, VA 23297

Ashland Police Department - 601 England St, Ashland, VA 23005

Chesterfield Wegmans - 12501 Stone Village Way, Midlothian, VA 23113

Manakin Fire Rescue Company 1 - 180 River Rd W, Manakin-Sabot, VA 23103

John Tyler (becoming Brightpoint) Community College, Nicholas Student Center- 13101 Jefferson Davis Hwy, Woodbridge, VA 22191

King William Food Lion - 4915 Richmond Tappahannock Hwy, Aylett, VA 23009

Colonial Heights Goodwill- Town Hall Shopping Center, 1500 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, VA 23834

New Kent Sheriff’s Office - 11995 Courthouse Cir, New Kent, VA 23124

Mary Washington Primary Care and Pediatrics - 8051 Prosperity Way, Ruther Glen, VA 22546

Safe Exchange Zone - 3880 Old Buckingham Rd, Powhatan, VA 23139

Hopewell Police Department - 150 W Randolph Rd, Hopewell, VA 23860

Petersburg Walmart - 3500 S Crater Rd, Petersburg, VA 23805

Petersburg Police Department - 37 E Tabb St, Petersburg, VA 23803

Eastside Enhancement Center - 7301 Boydton Plank Rd, Petersburg, VA 23803

Prince George Police Department - 6600 Courthouse Rd, Prince George, VA 23875

King George Walmart/Petco - 16375 Merchants Ln, King George, VA 22485

Charles City County Sheriff’s Office - 10780 Courthouse Rd, Charles City, VA 23030

Pamunkey Regional Library - 396 Newtown Rd, St Stephens Church, VA 23148

Goochland Fire/Rescue Company 5 - 2710 Fairground Rd, Goochland, VA 23063

West Point Ace Hardware - 611 14th St, West Point, VA 23181

Caroline County Walgreens - 104 W Broaddus Ave, Bowling Green, VA 22427

Amelia Pharmacy - 15412 Patrick Henry Hwy, Amelia Court House, VA 23002

Amelia Walgreens - 15105 Patrick Henry Hwy, Amelia Court House, VA 23002

Nick’s Restaurant - 3483 Lewis B Puller Memorial Hwy, Saluda, VA 23149

Spotsylvania Medical Center - 4600 Spotsylvania Pkwy, Fredericksburg, VA 22408

Mary Washington Healthcare Center- 10401 Spotsylvania Ave, Fredericksburg, VA 22408

Mary Washington Bell Tower - Marshall Hall, 1301 College Ave, Fredericksburg, VA 22401

Louisa County Sheriff’s Office - 1 Woolfolk Ave, Louisa, VA 23093

James City County Law Enforcement Center - 4600 Opportunity Way, Williamsburg, VA 23188

Blackstone Police Department - 101 W Elm St, Blackstone, VA 23824

Spotsylvania CVS - 9767 Courthouse Rd, Spotsylvania Courthouse, VA 22553

Richmond County Sheriff’s Office - 106 Wallace St, Warsaw, VA 22572

Lake of the Woods Clubhouse -102 Lake of the Woods Way, Locust Grove, VA 22508

Click here for additional locations.

