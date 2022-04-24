Forecast: Staying warm before a midweek cool down
Highs in the upper 80s today & tomorrow
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Summer-like warmth will be with us the next couple days before rain arrives Tuesday, which will cool us down substantially.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the upper 80s.
Monday: Mostly to partly sunny. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the upper 80s.
Tuesday: Turning mostly cloudy with afternoon showers and thunderstorms likely. 1/2 to 1″ rain likely. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 70%)
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Lows around 50, highs in the mid 60s.
FIRST ALERT: Cold air moves in again that could bring lows in the 30s Thursday morning. Frost possible in rural areas.
Thursday: Mostly sunny after a chilly start. Lows in upper 30s, highs in the mid 60s.
Friday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the mid 70s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the low 70s.
