Children’s Museum of Richmond launches Amtrak train exhibit

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Passenger Rail Authority is launching an Amtrak train exhibit at the Children’s Museum of Richmond that will be on display for three years.

It is a multi-media, experiential learning STEM exhibit that the museum hopes will inspire a new generation of train lovers.

The exhibit plans began in 2020 but were obviously disrupted due to pandemic-related issues.

It will be open to the public on Tuesday, April 26 at the Children’s Museum of Richmond at 2626 W. Broad Street.

