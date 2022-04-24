Healthcare Pros
Children’s Museum of Richmond launches Amtrak train exhibit

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Passenger Rail Authority is launching an Amtrak train exhibit at the Children’s Museum of Richmond that will be on display for three years.

It is a multi-media, experiential learning STEM exhibit that the museum hopes will inspire a new generation of train lovers.

The exhibit plans began in 2020 but were obviously disrupted due to pandemic-related issues.

It will be open to the public on Tuesday, April 26 at the Children’s Museum of Richmond at 2626 W. Broad Street.

