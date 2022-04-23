Healthcare Pros
VDOT holding duplicate public hearings on Fall Line Trail

The Fall Line trail will connect at least seven different central Virginia localities upon...
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Transportation is holding duplicate public hearings, one in Richmond and one in Colonial Heights, on the Fall Line Trail.

The Fall Line Trail will be a 43-mile multi-use trail that travels through Chesterfield, Hanover and Henrico counties, as well as Colonial Heights, Petersburg, Richmond and Ashland.

The main purpose of the meetings is to review the proposed location and alignment refinements and receive feedback from residents and stakeholders. Each meeting will be held in an open-house style format in which anyone can come during the meeting time frame. Representatives from VDOT will be there to talk about the alignment and answer any questions.

The duplicate meetings will be held:

  • Tuesday, May 3 from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden at Kelly Education Center in Massey Conference Auditorium on 1800 Lakeside Avenue in Richmond.
  • Thursday, May 5 from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. at Hilton Garden Inn in the Southpark Capitol Ballroom on 800 Southpark Boulevard in Colonial Heights.

Comments about the proposed location and alignment refinements can be submitted at the meetings, by email with the subject line “Fall Line Trail Public Hearing” or by mail to the Virginia Department of Transportation, c/o Fall Line Trail Public Hearing, 2430 Pine Forest Drive, Colonial Heights, VA 23834 until May 15.

